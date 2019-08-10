Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $7.96 Million Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,180 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $42,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $202,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. 345,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,108. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Jabil had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,292 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,247.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,158,595. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.