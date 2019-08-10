Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. HMS makes up about 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of HMS worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on HMS in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on HMS in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HMS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HMS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

HMSY traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.85. 756,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.25 million. HMS had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 61,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $1,945,375.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 172,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,216.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Lucia sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $53,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,157.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,999 shares of company stock worth $11,134,947 over the last three months. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

