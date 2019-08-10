Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 34,710 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,710 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.34.

WRB stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.00. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $45.91 and a 1 year high of $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $5,128,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,024.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

