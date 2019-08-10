Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMAR. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 2.00. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $55.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $99,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $813,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,875,089 shares of company stock valued at $474,756,960. 24.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Smartsheet by 240.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 56.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

