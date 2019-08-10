Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWKS. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Shares of SWKS traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.52. 2,638,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,444. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $165,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,032 shares in the company, valued at $16,517,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $4,159,053 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% during the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

