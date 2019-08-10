Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $17,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% during the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $174,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $183,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $4,159,053. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,638,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.52. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

