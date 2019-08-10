Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 117.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.37.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $986,642.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 265,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,752.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $3,039,076.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 732,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,940 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Williams Jones & Associates LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 125,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 268,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,270,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 358,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $849,000. 20.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

