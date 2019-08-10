Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $23,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,441,000 after acquiring an additional 507,345 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 173,950.8% during the first quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,401,000 after purchasing an additional 410,524 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 65.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 765,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,677 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,679,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,029,000 after purchasing an additional 224,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,050,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,874,000 after purchasing an additional 164,694 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.62.

In other news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,613,717.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.19. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $150.80 and a 1 year high of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

