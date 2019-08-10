Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Up 13.7%

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s share price shot up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.43, 558,464 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 134% from the average session volume of 238,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SILK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.01 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $4,474,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $20,671,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

