Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We think some of weakness is due to a pause ahead of WiFi 6 product launches. Our street low estimates are unchanged. The Company also named a permanent CEO replacing the interim CEO. Maintain our OP and our $17 PT.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIMO. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.58.

SIMO traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $61.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.33 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,741 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,405.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,329 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,587 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 52,987 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 338,071 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 44,005 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 37.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,688 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

