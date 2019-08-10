Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James downgraded Shutterfly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

SFLY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.76. 414,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,797. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.25. Shutterfly has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $77.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $473.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.09 million. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Shutterfly will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dennis Gregory Hintz sold 1,047 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $52,915.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $224,953.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher North sold 26,753 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,284,946.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,315.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,160 shares of company stock worth $3,862,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 51,594 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 53.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 41,152 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 83.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 45,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,138,000.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

