Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $473.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.09 million. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ SFLY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. 414,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.59. Shutterfly has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $77.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SFLY shares. BidaskClub lowered Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Shutterfly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Aegis lowered Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Shutterfly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

In related news, VP Jason Sebring sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $157,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $157,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Tracy Layney sold 21,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $1,099,027.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,303. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFLY. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Shutterfly in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Shutterfly by 325.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 51,594 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Shutterfly in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Shutterfly in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

