Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSTI. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Shotspotter from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co cut Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shotspotter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.23.

NASDAQ SSTI traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 339,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,948. Shotspotter has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.43 million, a PE ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 2.51.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 12,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $562,993.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $90,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,684 shares of company stock worth $3,735,644. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shotspotter by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shotspotter by 3.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in Shotspotter by 0.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 95,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Shotspotter by 22,700.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Shotspotter by 0.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

