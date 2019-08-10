Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $379.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shopify delivered stellar second-quarter results. Robust performance of Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital drove top-line growth. The company is benefiting from a diversified expanding merchant base. Moreover, impressive guidance for forthcoming quarter and raised fiscal 2019 outlook instill optimism in the stock. Notably, shares of Shopify have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company continues to launch merchant-friendly applications to meet the requirements of a dynamic retail environment, which in turn will bolster merchant base. Initiatives aimed at international expansion bode well. However, increasing investments on development of fulfillment network, infrastructure and platform are likely to weigh on margins. Further, lack of significant presence in the Asia-Pacific market is a headwind.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Shopify from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Shopify stock traded up $12.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,663. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -606.48 and a beta of 1.30. Shopify has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $371.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

