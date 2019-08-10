Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 815 ($10.65) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 960 ($12.54).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Friday. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 909 ($11.88) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 876 ($11.45).

Shares of SHB traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 748.50 ($9.78). The stock had a trading volume of 236,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,936. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 742 ($9.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 935.50 ($12.22). The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 803.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.46.

In related news, insider Richard Akers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £16,200 ($21,168.17).

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

