SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 867,603 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 3.39% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 204,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 107,518 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the period. QVR LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 64,404 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XRT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.20. 4,338,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,827. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

