SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 2,305.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,975 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMTD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,155,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 46.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,704,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,634,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 917,454 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 7.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,266,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,276,000 after acquiring an additional 224,040 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,046,000 after acquiring an additional 50,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMTD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Compass Point set a $58.00 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Shares of AMTD stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $44.75. 2,595,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,757. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.07% and a return on equity of 27.13%. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

