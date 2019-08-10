SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,793 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 18.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,833,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,348,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 51.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,141,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $530,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,720,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $250,090,000 after purchasing an additional 989,753 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 80.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,652,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,395 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,516,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $153,748,000 after purchasing an additional 145,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $36.81. 6,980,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,805,337. BP plc has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $47.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

