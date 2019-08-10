SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,472 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,070,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $18,361,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 173,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,561,000 after buying an additional 39,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $8,068,506.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 428,568 shares of company stock worth $46,648,913 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.72. 1,111,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,850. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $93.21 and a 12-month high of $141.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.11.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 38.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. TheStreet downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 price target on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.