SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% in the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 13,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 4.2% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Illumina by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Illumina by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.03, for a total transaction of $422,137.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,933.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.49, for a total value of $3,054,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,414 shares in the company, valued at $26,704,102.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,731 shares of company stock valued at $19,391,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.92.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.00. 795,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,593. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.62 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.02.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

