SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 53,576 Shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 1,355.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,529 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,576 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tableau Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tableau Software by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Tableau Software by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,380 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in Tableau Software by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tableau Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 60,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tableau Software alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DATA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tableau Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

In other news, Director Hilarie A. Koplow sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $27,822.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,810.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total transaction of $1,443,962.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,276,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,781 shares of company stock worth $5,144,495. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tableau Software stock remained flat at $$169.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.49. Tableau Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DATA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.