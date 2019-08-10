SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 100,494 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4,593.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,589,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,608,000 after buying an additional 1,259,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,568,000 after buying an additional 370,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,847,000 after buying an additional 69,308 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,311,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,795,000 after buying an additional 215,450 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,999,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,332,000 after buying an additional 62,063 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COF traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,558. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,570.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,149 shares of company stock worth $5,053,283. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

