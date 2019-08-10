SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 2,286.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,938 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Data were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDC. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in First Data during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in First Data during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Data by 116.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Data by 102.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Data during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 111,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $2,978,108.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 434,723 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,715.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,044,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDC. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Data from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Data currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

First Data stock remained flat at $$31.69 during midday trading on Friday. First Data Corp has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Data had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. First Data’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

