Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Laidlaw

Laidlaw lowered shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised Sesen Bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sesen Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sesen Bio has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

NASDAQ SESN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,164. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.29. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

