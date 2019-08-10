ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $287.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $410,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 21,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $5,565,283.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,647 shares of company stock worth $32,406,691. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 118.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 650.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW stock traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $263.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,625. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.13. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $147.63 and a 1 year high of $303.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,319.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

