Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $26.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million.

NASDAQ SQBG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,780. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49. Sequential Brands Group has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 141,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $94,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequential Brands Group stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 320.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owned about 0.33% of Sequential Brands Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SQBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

