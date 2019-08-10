Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) is Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s Largest Position

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,120 shares during the period. Selective Insurance Group makes up 1.5% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Selective Insurance Group worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.14. 157,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $708.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on SIGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In related news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $605,203.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,227,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.