Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

SELB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 123,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,848. The company has a market capitalization of $85.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.17. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

