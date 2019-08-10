SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.57

SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 4293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEGRO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEGRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get SEGRO alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.