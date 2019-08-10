Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 240 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,547,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,702. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $113.60 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The firm has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a PE ratio of 98.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on salesforce.com to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.38.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $25,851.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,037.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,337 shares of company stock valued at $50,914,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

