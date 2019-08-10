Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BP PLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 103,018 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,423,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 482.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 81,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 67,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $58.60. 1,355,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,586. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.02.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $285,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martha Gervasi sold 5,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $266,411.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,152.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,575,493 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

