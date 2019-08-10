Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $427,000 Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $559,150,000 after buying an additional 42,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,341,383,000 after acquiring an additional 416,095 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,237,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,037. The firm has a market cap of $280.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $283.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.80.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,314 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.03, for a total transaction of $2,211,773.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,493.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,621 shares of company stock worth $50,148,475. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

