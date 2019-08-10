Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

SEEL stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.