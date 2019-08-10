Seele Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.80 Million (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Seele has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele has a total market capitalization of $17.91 million and $1.80 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele token can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, HADAX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $504.49 or 0.04269881 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001043 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Seele Profile

Seele is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,776,387 tokens. Seele’s official website is seele.pro . Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Hotbit, HADAX, DDEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

