SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.35 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%.

NYSE SMHI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,523. SEACOR Marine has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SEACOR Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

