SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.08, but opened at $34.52. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SEA shares last traded at $35.58, with a volume of 3,268,924 shares traded.

SE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price target on SEA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 14,283.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $578.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.65 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 272.42% and a negative net margin of 140.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

