SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.08, but opened at $34.52. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SEA shares last traded at $35.58, with a volume of 3,268,924 shares trading hands.

SE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 167,292 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SEA by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $578.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.65 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 272.42% and a negative net margin of 140.24%. Analysts anticipate that Sea Ltd will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

