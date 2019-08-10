SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 121.61% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%.

SCYNEXIS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 571,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,409. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 8.64.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

