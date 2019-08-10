Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of SCPH stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.70. 9,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,601. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $111.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.94. Scpharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Get Scpharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.