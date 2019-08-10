SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCPL. Stephens began coverage on SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on SciPlay in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of SCPL stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.51. 301,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. SciPlay has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $18.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SciPlay will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 329,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,411,506.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M. Mendel Pinson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $102,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 837,209 shares of company stock valued at $12,439,281.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

