Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.95 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

SWM stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $33.73. 435,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,680. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $42.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

SWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Saturday, June 29th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

