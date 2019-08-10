Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 460 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,989,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,578,000 after buying an additional 1,169,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,836,000 after purchasing an additional 494,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,641,000 after purchasing an additional 439,290 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,730,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $15,809,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.72.

XEC traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.02. 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,332. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cimarex Energy Co has a one year low of $41.09 and a one year high of $101.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $546.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.90 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.