Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $864,000 Position in Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc cut its position in Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Siemens were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
SMAWF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.55. 217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.30. Siemens AG has a twelve month low of $98.16 and a twelve month high of $134.20.
Siemens Company Profile
Read More: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.