Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $864,000 Position in Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc cut its position in Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Siemens were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SMAWF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.55. 217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.30. Siemens AG has a twelve month low of $98.16 and a twelve month high of $134.20.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

