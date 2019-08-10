Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.07) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €6.80 ($7.91) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($8.49) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.78 ($10.20).

SHA stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) on Friday, hitting €6.29 ($7.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,177 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.50. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

