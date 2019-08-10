SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) will post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.64. SB One Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SB One Bancorp.

Get SB One Bancorp alerts:

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million.

SBBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SB One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other SB One Bancorp news, Director Edward J. Leppert bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $44,073.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,184 shares of company stock worth $49,441 and sold 17,607 shares worth $394,409. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBBX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 515.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SB One Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 62.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SB One Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBBX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.75. 18,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SB One Bancorp has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $215.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from SB One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SB One Bancorp (SBBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SB One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.