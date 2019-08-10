SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SAP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SAP from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SAP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.63.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $119.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.74. SAP has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $140.62.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.