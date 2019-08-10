SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SAP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SAP from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SAP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.63.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at $119.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.74. SAP has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $140.62.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.