Santori & Peters Inc. Takes Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Conagra Brands by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,148. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,449. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny sold 20,153 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $549,572.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,589 shares of company stock valued at $929,334. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.