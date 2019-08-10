Santori & Peters Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,818,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,610,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $1,477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,530,448.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,899 shares of company stock worth $6,189,059 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Buckingham Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.55.

TRV stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.07. 1,322,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,163. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.57.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

