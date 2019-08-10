Santori & Peters Inc. Sells 1,973 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Santori & Peters Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,495.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.41. 63,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,889. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $124.90 and a 12 month high of $168.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.97.

