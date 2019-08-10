Santori & Peters Inc. Purchases New Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Consumer Edge began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,443,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,006. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

